New impact fund could quadruple overseas aid

OVERSEAS Aid funding from the States of Guernsey could grow at least four-fold with a mix of private investment in the creation of a new impact fund.

A team digs trenches to take water pipes to a village in the Dandakharka region in Nepal following the earthquake, one of the projects to benefit from the support of Guernsey’s Overseas Aid Commission.
Impact Guernsey, the Chamber of Commerce sub-group which looks at the future prospects for impact investment locally – funding for projects with a social or environmental bias as well as for financial returns – is also proposing the development of a Guernsey investment vehicle.

This would be designed to attract a mix of States funding and private capital to address some of the world’s biggest development challenges.

Governments worldwide are pursuing this model, often in public-private partnerships.

Impact investment expert Justin Sykes runs an advisory business in the sector locally, and heads up the Impact Guernsey group.

It has suggested a combined effort from the States, the Overseas Aid Commission, local private investors and corporates in order to explore the use of blended finance instruments.

