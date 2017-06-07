New impact fund could quadruple overseas aid

OVERSEAS Aid funding from the States of Guernsey could grow at least four-fold with a mix of private investment in the creation of a new impact fund.

Impact Guernsey, the Chamber of Commerce sub-group which looks at the future prospects for impact investment locally – funding for projects with a social or environmental bias as well as for financial returns – is also proposing the development of a Guernsey investment vehicle.

This would be designed to attract a mix of States funding and private capital to address some of the world’s biggest development challenges.

Governments worldwide are pursuing this model, often in public-private partnerships.

Impact investment expert Justin Sykes runs an advisory business in the sector locally, and heads up the Impact Guernsey group.

It has suggested a combined effort from the States, the Overseas Aid Commission, local private investors and corporates in order to explore the use of blended finance instruments.