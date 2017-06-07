Parents carry out inspection at La Mare Primary School

PARENTS have praised La Mare de Carteret Primary School for its teaching, but have raised concerns that the ageing facility is making teachers’ jobs more difficult.

Four parents spent the day visiting classes and observing teaching sessions before writing a report about how the school is doing and what could be done better.

Deputy head teacher Alison Elliott said this was the first time they had invited parents to carry out an inspection.

‘We wanted to build and strengthen our relationship with parents and give them a voice and to build our community,’ she said.

Four parents from the parental forum group – Susie Bray, Abi Coleman, Jacqui Bougourd and Lauren Lillington – volunteered to get special training in how to carry out an inspection.

They spent around half an hour in a classroom and managed to visit one class from each year group and talk to the children.

Mrs Lillington said she had really enjoyed seeing how the pupils were doing.

‘We’ve seen a lot of happy children and a lot of great teaching,’ she said.

However, the parents all agreed that one thing was letting the school down – the building.