Prince’s Trust Team presented with awards

NINE young people have completed Guernsey’s third Prince’s Trust Team programme and were presented with awards by the Deputy Bailiff.

The participants, aged between 16 and 25, were all out of employment, lacking confidence and self-esteem and were struggling to cope within their local communities.

But during the 12-week programme they stepped up to a range of challenges to help change this.

They included attending a week-long outdoor-based residential in Wales, supporting two community projects, taking part in two weeks of full-time work experience and CV and interview technique workshops, as well as the continuous development of life skills to support their progress into the working world.

Through the support of the Prince’s Trust Team programme, which is delivered by the Youth Commission for Guernsey and Alderney, the group will continue to receive support to ensure a smooth progression into employment, education or training.

Participant Marley Montgomery said the programme has been amazing.

‘It has helped my confidence and has improved my employability skills. I would recommend this course to any young people who are lacking in confidence or finding it difficult to find a job.’