Rue du Douit neighbours fear changes to vinery site

INDUSTRIAL vehicles would destroy the tranquillity of a quiet, narrow lane used by walkers and cyclists if planning permission is granted to create industrial units on a vinery site, neighbours have said.

A Mr Allen has applied to create four light industrial units at Stratheden Vinery on Rue du Douit, which runs parallel to Route de la Charruee.

But neighbours are worried about access to the site via the narrow lane.

Siobhan and Neil Michel have lived next to the site for 14 years.

Mrs Michel said they often saw vehicles having to reverse.

‘There are not many passing places,’ she said.

‘There are only two or three laybys and they are people’s driveways.’

PF+A has drawn up the plans for the scheme.

Managing director Peter Falla said the fact that the vinery was detached from other agricultural land meant that the Island Development Plan allowed for it to be used for other things.

‘The planners will take into account any accessibility issues when considering whether this application is appropriate,’ he said.

The neighbours said they planned to object to the proposals.

The plans are available to view at Sir Charles Frossard House.