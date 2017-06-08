Funding problems a cloud on horizon of disability group

A DELAY in the implementation of the disability and inclusion strategy has put financial strain on the Guernsey Disability Alliance, with key funding streams set to end next year.

The alliance, which campaigns for equality of opportunity for disabled islanders and carers, held a meeting with members on Tuesday evening to discuss the organisation’s achievements to date and the challenges it faces.

Founder Rob Platts said some of its current funding sources would end next year and would have to be replaced.

At present, the GDA is mainly supported by Lloyds and the Guernsey Community Foundation.

‘It [the funding shortfall] is partly to do with delays in the roll-out of the disability and inclusion strategy and partly the fact that there can be difficulties funding an organisation like the GDA anyway,’ he said.

‘Our planned funding covered the time it was expected to take to implement the main part of that strategy. Because the strategy stalled, it has elongated the whole time.’