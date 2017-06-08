‘I still like to have a good time and enjoy it...’

McFly star Danny Jones turned his childhood love of music into a chart-topping career. But the new judge of The Voice Kids tells Jeananne Craig how school bullies almost made him give up his passion

DANNY JONES has topped the charts and performed to sold-out arenas as one quarter of pop-rock band McFly, but things could have been very different if he’d listened to the bullies who targeted him at school.

They took exception to the then 13-year-old learning to play the guitar, and their taunts almost led him to give up on his passion.

‘I got spat on. I hated walking down the corridor with my guitar, people saying, “Oh what’s that, are you going to play us a tune?” Stupid stuff,’ the Bolton singer, now 31, reveals.

‘I actually gave up playing in school. If I didn’t have the private lessons going on in the background I probably would have given it up completely, if it wasn’t for my mum and my family believing in me.’

With his Instagram account depicting exotic travels, recording studio japes and photos of Danny on stage in front of thousands of adoring fans, the upbeat star clearly had the last laugh.

‘I knew what I wanted to be, and the kid that was bullying me is still probably hanging out in the street outside the same sweet shop,’ he adds.

Danny is hoping to share his tips for success with the young contestants on his new TV project, The Voice Kids (a spin-off from hit talent show The Voice).

He’ll join the coaching panel alongside Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am and singer Pixie Lott for the show, which aims to find some of Britain’s best young vocal talents and will follow a similar format to the grown-up version, with blind auditions and spinning chairs.

Given that the competition is open to children as young as seven, striking the right balance between encouragement and critique is a challenge. But Danny insists he was pleasantly surprised by how well the contestants coped with rejection.

