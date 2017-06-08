La Mare High students first to receive leadership award

STUDENTS at La Mare de Carteret High School are the first to get special leadership accolades.

Eighteen Year 11 pupils achieved the Schools, Students and Teachers Network awards.

Assistant head teacher Judith Divers said the initiative aimed to encourage young people to take on leadership roles, such as mentoring younger pupils and helping with clubs.

The award has been sponsored by Guernsey Post, which will do so again next year.

Chief executive Boley Smillie went to the school to present the pupils their certificates.

‘The awards fitted well with our values and it gives young people the opportunity to develop,’ he said.