‘Labour, SNP and Lib Dem coalition is worst-case scenario’

UNDOING the progress made so far in Brexit talks, a focus on quick-fix solutions and the ‘dismay’ of a hung parliament were some of the worst fears expressed by members of the business community on the eve of the UK General Election.

Martyn Dorey, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said a Labour government would bring with it short-term benefits for Guernsey, but felt on balance that the Conservatives had stronger long-term strategy.

‘The key thing is really that a strong UK and global economy is good for Guernsey,’ he said.

‘Democracy is performing at its best with a credible opposition and Jeremy Corbyn, to date, has not appealed to business as a safe pair of hands in the same way that his predecessors in Labour have presented themselves.

‘This is, in the main, behind Theresa May’s decision to call the election. However, the polls are indicating that Theresa May is not on target to achieve the strong mandate she was hoping for when she announced the election.

‘Whilst Theresa May asked for a stronger mandate to negotiate Brexit, it may be that she ends up with a weaker hand through a hung parliament, and the markets will no doubt view a hung parliament with dismay.’

Clive McMinn, chairman of the Confederation of Guernsey Industry, said he would struggle to know how to vote in the election, with no stand-out candidate.

‘My personal opinion is that a coalition between Labour, the Scottish National Party and the Liberals would be the worst-case scenario, because I do not trust them with the economy or security.’