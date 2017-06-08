‘No new Condor deal now, maybe not in the future’

GUERNSEY has no plans to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding with Condor Ferries, the Economic Development president said yesterday.

Peter Ferbrache told the States his committee ‘certainly’ would not sign a new MOU at the moment and he was ‘doubtful of doing it in the future’.

His comments came as he updated the States on the refusal to underwrite a Condor-operated passenger-only inter-island ferry service, saying the ‘boat has now sailed’ for any trial this year.

However, it would continue discussions for the future.

‘The committee has agreed publicly with our Jersey counterparts that it will work together alongside all interested parties to introduce an inter-island ferry service for 2018,’ he said.

When asked questions by States members, Deputy Ferbrache said the current inter-island ferry service was poor and he added that it was regrettable that the former States allowed Condor to reduce the number of vessels from five to four.

During his statement, he also outlined the economic analysis of the costs and benefits that a regular ferry link to Jersey would bring.

Economic benefits were identified in two areas – additional government revenue from harbour dues and the economic impact of the money spent by day trip visitors.