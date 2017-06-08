Sarah Groves accused admitted to hospital

A JUDGE has ordered that the man accused of murdering Sarah Groves be admitted to hospital for 'counselling'.

The trial of Richard de Wit, who has been on hunger strike, resumed today for 95th time.

Sarah's family are now making further enquires about how the order might effect the future progress of the trial.

They said the news of the order was received from the British High Commission in Delhi via the FCO in London - as a result from earlier contact with the Prosecutor Mr Syed Maqbool.

'Following the previous hearing, concerns were raised by the Superintendent of the Central Jail in Srinagar, where Richard de Wit has been held on remand for more than four years,' Sarah's father Vic said in a press release.

'The superintendent had made it known to the court that de Wit was refusing to receive any form of medication and was effectively on hunger strike. De Wit’s paranoia is such that he believes deeply that everyone is trying to poison him and his family.

'Despite immense efforts to persuade him that this is not the case, his paranoia over the past four years has got steadily worse.

'Consequently, in recent times he has effectively been on hunger strike, which explains the change in his physical appearance shown in recent photographs.

