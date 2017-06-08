Second World War shell discovered by school pupil is destroyed
A 75mm Second World War shell discovered by a Forest School pupil was destroyed in a controlled explosion by bomb disposal officers today.
A group of Year 4 pupils were staying at the house on the island for two nights and a pupil found the shell while they were doing some shore art.
More in Friday's Guernsey Press
Comments for: "Second World War shell discovered by school pupil is destroyed"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.