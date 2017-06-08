Sporting bodies ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ at lack of strategy

DISAPPOINTED, but not surprised – representatives of sports bodies have expressed dismay at Education, Sport & Culture’s decision not to take forward a sports strategy.

Committee vice-president Carl Meerveld announced the decision last week and said it wanted to put funds directly into the sporting community.

The man who led the amendment for the strategy, former deputy Garry Collins, said he felt the decision was a mistake.

‘The strategy never had to be a thousand-page document, but it was the opportunity to engage with all local sports,’ he said.

‘Having spoken to many ESC officials, I can understand over the last year they have been very busy writing and rewriting plans, so perhaps no one was free, but what sport still needs today is a deputy that will champion it going forward.’

Sports Commission CEO David Harry said he was very disappointed.

‘We feel that the decision is devaluing what the sporting community offers to Guernsey,’ he said.

‘If you have a sports strategy you get several benefits – there are economic benefits that you can see in Jersey.

‘It is used as an enabler there, to boost tourism. Last year they had the world dance championships and the European touch rugby festival, which brought thousands of people over to the island.

‘We will be missing out on all of that. It is not just something we want to “help people run faster”.’