Warning that epilepsy drug is being misused

A PRESCRIPTION drug used to treat epilepsy is being misused in the island, Law Enforcement has confirmed, as it warned islanders of its effects.

The warning comes as local intelligence suggests there is a reported rise in the use of Gabapentin in the Bailiwick.

Gabapentin is a prescription-only medicine and is not controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Law.

Medically, it is prescribed for conditions such as nerve pain, caused by herpes virus or shingles, restless legs syndrome (RLS) and seizures.

It has been reported internationally that it has been used as a date-rape drug. However, Law Enforcement said there was no evidence of it being used in such a way in Guernsey.

It has assessed that much of the Gabapentin sourced on the illicit drugs market was diverted from lawful prescription.