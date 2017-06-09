Aunt of leukaemia sufferer organises fundraising ball

PEOPLE do not have a choice about getting leukaemia, but they do have a choice to save a life, an aunt whose niece was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease has said.

Clare Parkinson is organising a summer ball to help raise awareness and funds for the blood cancer charity and bone marrow register Anthony Nolan.

Tickets for the event are available.

Mrs Parkinson’s niece Kitty, who is now 20, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia when she was 14.

Her aunt has seen first-hand the effects and wants to promote the simple ‘spit test’ which can be done by those who want to help.

The charity ball to further support the cause, is taking place on Saturday 1 July at 6.45pm at St Pierre Park Hotel. All money raised will go towards Anthony Nolan to help the research to continue.

Mrs Parkinson said that those wanting to come along do not have to make up tables of 10, and can attend individually or as couples.

There will be a drinks reception at the start, with a jazz group from Elizabeth College performing.

Tickets for the fundraising ball cost £65.

For further information or for ticket enquiries email Mrs Parkinson at clareparkinson23@gmail.com or phone 712700.

To see more about Kitty’s story, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/spit4kit.

To find out more about the charity and the spit testing kits visit www.anthonynolan.org.