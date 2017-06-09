'Brexit needs to be new UK government's focus', Chamber

THE UK now needs to focus on delivering Brexit, Guernsey’s Chamber of Commerce has said following the General Election.

President Martyn Dorey, pictured, said it hoped the UK would move on swiftly to form a credible government, following the hung parliament result.

All parties would need to constructively work together on negotiating Brexit.

‘In particular, a swift government formation will bring an end to this period of sustained political uncertainty,’ he said.

‘Purely from a business perspective, the incoming government, when it is formed, must focus on fiscal discipline and managing the overall levels of risk and uncertainty in the economy to allow businesses to flourish and grow.’

He said the UK needs leadership and unity, and Guernsey business ‘stands ready’ to be part of the Brexit discussions, whatever the make of the UK Government that is formed.

‘A big concern for business is the rise in the hard left, which has been much more successful in active communication and in connecting with the young.

‘The lessons are that all modern institutions must recognise the role of modern communications in reaching the next generation.

‘Guernsey Chamber is working much closer with the younger generations; we recognise the need to appeal to their aspirations, and acknowledge that the business environment we are working to create for the future is ultimately for the next generations.

‘For now, however, the focus has to be on delivering Brexit, and Chamber is ready and willing to work with all parties to that end. We look forward to listening to our members and being prepared to create opportunity in this changing environment.’