Crashed drone seized by police near the airport

POLICE have seized a drone that crashed on airport property and are trying to trace the owner.

Although a camera was attached to the drone, found on 21 May, no memory card was in it.

Ports general manager Colin Le Ray said unapproved use of a drone within two nautical miles of the airport was a significant threat to aircraft.

‘Unauthorised use of drones within two nautical miles of Guernsey and Alderney Airports represents a significant risk to aircraft operations, and we would strongly urge drone operators to use common sense and think about the potential high risk associated with their use around the airports both here and in Alderney,’ he said.

‘Endangerment of aircraft is a serious criminal offence and carries a heavy fine and/or imprisonment.’

People found to be in contravention of the Air Navigation Order (2012) could face a fine of up to £10,000 and up to two years in prison.

‘Information on use of drones is on our website and we would urge all drone owners to make themselves familiar with that advice.’