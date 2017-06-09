Download this form to nominate your Pride of Guernsey hero
WITH just three weeks to go to submit your nominations for the 2017 Pride of Guernsey Awards don't miss your chance to download this form and say thank you to someone doing extraordinary things every day.
You can also help them win a prize worth £1,000. Nominate online now at prideofguernsey.com, use one of the special forms appearing in the paper and at various outlets around the island or download and print out this form click here
But hurry, nominations close on 30 June.