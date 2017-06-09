Fontaine Vinery firms can stay put for a year

FONTAINE VINERY tenants will now be allowed to stay on the site until June next year or six months after a States debate on the future of light industry land.

Politicians yesterday backed one of Deputy Laurie Queripel’s amendments 31-5, which directs Economic Development to report back to the States no later than December 2017 on whether four sites – Mont Crevelt/Longue Hougue reclamation site, Griffith’s Yard, Brickfield House and Pitronnerie Road – should be used for industry purposes in the future. But the Assembly rejected his first amendment by 32-12, which would have forced the States to provide sites it owns for light industry.

The amendments were to a joint report by Development & Planning and Environment & Infrastructure which simply asked the States to ‘note’ the sites were suitable.

Over the course of the lengthy debate, many deputies admitted to being swayed both sides, as arguments of there being an oversupply of land for industrial/storage space use as well as not enough affordable and suitable premises were made.

Deputy Queripel has been exploring this area for a number of years.

‘What I have found out is that there is a significant demand and demand for basic and therefore affordable and reasonably priced premises.’

He argued the very existence of the Fontaine Vinery, which was only set up as temporary but has been used for 12 years, proved there was a demand.