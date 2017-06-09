‘Most expensive new car’ has a Guernsey reg
A BESPOKE Rolls-Royce, rumoured to be the most expensive new car ever sold, has been registered in Guernsey.
But nobody is saying who reportedly paid some around £10m. for the car with licence plate number 08.
The car is called the ‘Sweptail’, with the name coming from the fact that it was inspired by the classic Rolls-Royces of old, with a swooping rear end.
A more modern concession is the giant glass roof, which resembles a boat when seen from above.
It is the only car of its kind and was reportedly requested by a buyer who is a connoisseur and collector of ‘luxury cars, superyachts and aircraft’.
Comments for: "‘Most expensive new car’ has a Guernsey reg"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.