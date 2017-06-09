UK election ends in hung parliament

UNCERTAINTY should not be welcomed, but presents an opportunity for Guernsey to exploit, the island’s most senior politician has said, as the UK’s snap election has resulted in a hung parliament.

The comments came early this morning, as the final few results of the election came in.

It saw the Conservative party, led by Prime Minister Theresa May, win the largest number of seats but less than the 326 needed for a majority while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party made shocking surprising progress after a turbulent year.

The result has already been labelled as a disaster for Mrs May’s party, who set out with the aim of increasing their former majority – now they have lost it entirely.

Chief minister Gavin St Pier said the uncertainty brought by a hung parliament was not to be welcomed, but it was ‘our job to work with whatever government was formed’.

‘As a year ago, immediately after the EU referendum, Guernsey stands out this morning as a jurisdiction of economic and political calm in a world of uncertainty,’ he said.

‘That is an opportunity for us to exploit and one which our promotional agencies – in particular Locate Guernsey and Guernsey Finance – will not let pass.’

Deputy St Pier added that many people will be waking up this morning and looking at the uncertainty in the UK, thankful that they live in Guernsey. He added that the island has contacts across the UK political spectrum which will stand us in good stead for the future.