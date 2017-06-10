Stock markets to remain volatile – investment firms

STOCK markets are likely to remain volatile given the uncertainty ahead, investment companies have predicted.

Brooks Macdonald and Ravenscroft were speaking after Thursday’s snap election delivered the result of a hung parliament.

Kevin Boscher, Brooks Macdonald chief investment officer and director, said the increase in uncertainty for both the UK economy and Brexit negotiations in the short term ‘could weigh on sentiment’ and delay business decisions. However, the UK economy had proved resilient to political uncertainty in the recent past and he expected that to continue.

‘As far as markets are concerned, they are likely to stay volatile for a while given the uncertainty ahead.

‘Sterling is likely to remain under pressure, although today’s muted reaction suggests that much of the negative news in the price and, indeed, the currency looks cheap against most standard measures on a longer-term view.’

He said it was likely that a Conservative minority government would need to negotiate a ‘softer’ Brexit than they would like, which could also be viewed positively by European negotiators and therefore lead to a more satisfactory conclusion for the economy and markets.

‘One of the messages from Labour’s surprising performance is that the UK public are fed up with fiscal austerity,’ he added.

‘Hence, fiscal policy will likely be less of a headwind moving forward, which again could be positive for the economy.’

Mr Boscher added that the Bank of England would remain very supportive in terms of accommodative monetary policy.

‘It is possible that the economic outlook improves at some point later this year or into 2018,’ he added.