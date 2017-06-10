‘We must exploit our position of strength’

STRONG and stable leadership may have faltered in the UK, but the island’s senior politician, Gavin St Pier, believes Guernsey’s stability gives it a ‘huge advantage’ in the next few months of Brexit negotiations and power shifting in the UK.

The results of the General Election saw Theresa May’s Conservative Party lose its majority as Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour seized 31 additional seats.

Deputy St Pier said it was not all bad news for the Bailiwick.

‘Clearly, we have got a period of uncertainty, but every cloud has a silver lining,’ he said.

‘In this case, pressure will be quite likely for some in the UK, and we can quite easily and proudly stand up and point at our strong economy, fiscal position, and budget surplus.

‘It is an opportunity we will be seeking to exploit – it would be foolish not to.’

Deputy St Pier said he did not think the party in power would affect Guernsey too much.

However, he added that the States already had a relationship with the DUP through their leader Arlene Foster, which was a bonus.

‘The challenges we face remain the same from yesterday to today,’ he said.