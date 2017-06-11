GE: action is needed on Vale Avenue houses

A FOURTH application to demolish derelict houses along Vale Avenue has been submitted by Guernsey Electricity.

For more than 10 years, the utility company says it has tried to deal with the ageing properties, only for planners to reject three previous applications.

Guernsey Electricity said it was listening to public opinion, ‘which clearly shows that action is needed’, and it believed that clearing the site was the best option.

Legislation states that no building can be demolished until planning approval for the future of the site has been approved.

However, the utility does not have any final plans at this stage. It wants to be able to make the most of the site when it comes to future energy developments including renewables and energy storage.

‘We wholeheartedly agree with deputies and islanders that these houses are an eyesore and believe that clearing the site is the best interim option,’ said Sally-Ann David, asset management director.