Runway plans amendment ‘not playing cricket’

AN AMENDMENT aimed at shelving pipeline plans to extend the runway is unfair, unwelcome and will force Economic Development to produce a business case prematurely, the committee’s vice-president has said.

Deputies Peter Roffey and Heidi Soulsby are leading an amendment to omit a runway extension from the list of pipeline projects in phase two of the Policy & Resource Plan.

Deputy Roffey expressed concerns over spending hundreds of thousands of pounds developing a business case if there was little appetite for the project among fellow deputies.

However, Jan Kuttelwascher, vice-president of the Committee for Economic Development, pictured below, said the amendment was not good practice as it did not give the committee sufficient opportunity to draw up a full business case.

‘All committees are allowed to take forward their policy plans and develop them up to a business case, yet Deputies Roffey and Soulsby have decided it is fine for them and not for us,’ he said.

‘It is unwelcome and quite unfair and I expect I will be speaking for five hours on this [when it is debated] as there is an awful lot to cover.

‘They are forcing a business case upon us at three weeks’ notice, and that is not playing cricket.’