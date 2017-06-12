Body found off Guernsey identified as French fisherman

THE body of the man found southwest of Les Hanois Lighthouse has been identified as French fisherman Arnaud Goregues.

Monsieur Goregues, who was 48, was reported missing on the 7 April, nearly seven weeks before his body was found, on the 25 May.

It has been reported he went fishing on that April morning, however when his boat ran aground later that day in Louannec, he was not on board.

M. Goregues’ body was found at the end of the last month during a joint operation involving the RNLI, the Channel Island’s Air Search, the police and Guernsey Coastguard.

The initial sighting took place 8.8 nautical miles southwest of Hanois, when a passing French yachtsman made a report to the French coastguard, who then forwarded it on to JESCC in Guernsey.

The body was recovered the same day.

Guernsey Police then took the body into custody at the harbour, after the Spirit of Guernsey lifeboat returned it to the island.

A post mortem examination has been carried out.