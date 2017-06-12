Castel’s douzaine room is bang up to date after 50 years

THE newly-refurbished Castel Douzaine Room was deemed by all as a facility of which the parish could be proud as it was officially opened on Saturday.

Dean of the douzaine Mick Fooks said the building would stand the community in good stead for many years to come and he looked forward to it being enjoyed by parishioners and other islanders.

He was joined by a host of parish officials, as well as delegates from around the island, and the Bailiff Sir Richard Collas.

Mr Fooks said the redevelopment project, which involved extending and modernising the building, had taken several years of planning.

Work got under way in October and the parish administration moved temporarily to the former King Edward VII Hospital.

‘Today marks the official opening of this magnificent facility – 50 years almost to the day the original building was opened,’ Mr Fooks said.

‘The facility and structure itself was tired, as you would expect after 50 years, and above all, as a well-used community facility, it did not meet acceptable standards, particularly in reference to access for the disabled.

‘With the blessing of our parishioners, the decision to extend was made and here we are today.

‘Now we have a facility that the parish can be proud of, one which will stand us in good stead for many years and be enjoyed by parishioners and islanders alike.’