Education, Income Tax moves will save up to £0.5m. a year

VACATING two significant States buildings as part of government’s wider property rationalisation will generate recurring savings of between £350,000 and £500,000, the chief executive has said.

Property rationalisation features in phase two of the Policy & Resources Plan.

Paul Whitfield said phase one involved vacating Grange Road House, occupied by Education Services, and Cornet Street, occupied by Income Tax, by the end of this year.

It also includes consolidating social care and education community and peripatetic services on a single site, releasing Lukis House, Swissville and potentially other sites.

In addition, the Home Affairs estate will be consolidated as part of its operational services transformation programme.

‘We are well on the way to achieving that target, with many staff having already moved out of Frossard House to allow work to be carried out, which will then allow us comfortably to accommodate staff from the two vacated buildings,’ Mr Whitfield said.

‘We have also taken the opportunity of phase one to change the way we do things for the benefit of our customers.

‘As such, work is being carried out at Edward T Wheadon House, where we are creating a joint counter service to better meet the needs of islanders, who currently have to visit multiple States buildings to carry out transactions with us.’