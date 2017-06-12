Elizabeth College principal appointed head in Chester

AFTER eight happy years at Elizabeth College, principal George Hartley is into his last few weeks at the school.

His final school day will be the last day of the summer term on 7 July, but he will be coming back for the A-level results in August.

‘I have been here for eight years and I have watched the students grow up and see them develop,’ he said.

‘A-level results day is always a lovely moment, as we can wish them all the best.’

Originally from the north-west of England, George had never been to Guernsey before applying for the college job.

‘I was looking for headships in the south-west and the job in Guernsey popped up,’ he said.

‘I thought, that looks interesting.’

He soon realised it was the right place for him.

‘We got a great vibe from the island,’ he said.

‘The more I found out about the college, the more it seemed like the right place for me.’

He quickly learnt how important the school was to island life.

‘I was attracted to the school initially because I liked the size of the school,’ he said.

‘In the upper part we have just over 500 boys, so you can know them each individually. We accept boys with a broad range of abilities and from a very wide range of backgrounds. We celebrate their achievements in music, sport, CCF and drama, as well as their academic success.’

