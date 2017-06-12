Review panel divided over Aurigny

A SERIES of recommendations have been made following a strategic review of Aurigny, which saw the review panel divided over a number of areas.

Two reports were submitted to Policy & Resources as the panel failed to reach a consensus.

However, from areas that were agreed P&R has drawn up a list of nine recommendations that include:

• Aurigny [the company] to remain in States ownership for the foreseeable future

• The Guernsey-London Gatwick route should be underpinned by a service level agreement [SLA]

• The local air licensing regime should be changed to reflect, for the time being, that competition should be for the right to service a route rather than for the right to compete within a route. Competition within a route will only be considered once the Committee for Economic Development believe that a greater degree of economic benefit will be derived through such competition.

• Competitive tenders should be sought for the Alderney-Guernsey/Alderney-Southampton, which will receive financial support by the States of Guernsey and/or the States of Alderney through a public service agreement.

• Competitive tenders should be sought for the Guernsey-London City route.

• The States Trading Supervisory Board should Instruct the company to introduce a simpler pricing structure with the objective of stimulating the Bailiwick economy through increased passenger numbers.

• P&R should commission independent external expertise to analyse the potential benefits and disbenefits of extending the runway at Guernsey Airport.