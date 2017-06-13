Aurigny willing to look at cap on price of top fares

AURIGNY will review its pricing structure – if three States committees agree.

Policy & Resources has submitted nine recommendations on how the service should move forward following the publication of two separate reports, devised after a strategic review panel failed to reach a consensus.

All parties have agreed the airline should remain in States ownership as well as being an economic enabler for the Bailiwick, providing the backbone of air services and affordable air travel to the UK.

However, the key differences between the reports are primarily around competition on the Guernsey to Gatwick route and issues surrounding the runway.

One panel felt extending the runway should not proceed until a strong economic case had been made, while the other believed that urgent consideration should be given to the project.

As part of the recommendations, which will now be discussed by P&R, Economic Development and the States’ Trading Supervisory Board, which will make the final decision on how to move forward, Aurigny will be instructed to introduce a simpler pricing structure with the objective of stimulating the Bailiwick economy through increased passenger numbers.

One report also suggested the Guernsey-Gatwick service could incorporate a cap of £120-£150 for a flexible single journey – before air passenger duty.

Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said the airline was willing to experiment, but warned it could come at a cost.

