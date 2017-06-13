Condor crash investigation: error made in vessel position

A POSITIONING error before turning was responsible for the Condor Liberation hitting a pontoon and a private yacht in St Peter Port Harbour, an investigation has concluded.

The incident occurred on 3 May when the vessel was manoeuvring to dock on No 1 berth and the master became concerned about the proximity of the moored vessel Victor Hugo.

The report said he ‘saw the face to the White Rock beginning to close’ and as a result increased forward thrust, leading to the Liberation gathering headway, assisted by the wind.

‘By the time that confirmation was received that the distance off the Victor Hugo was 20m and increasing the vessel had already picked up headway which was not immediately reduced,’ said the report.

Reverse thrust was applied as the master grew concerned about the nearby starboard hand buoy of the small boat channel.

The pontoon and yacht were both damaged when contact was made.

Although the extent of this is not noted in the report, attached photographs suggest that it was not serious.