Diggers are stopped from taking granite from beach

ENVIRONMENT stopped work to remove blue granite stones from Albecq yesterday which an islander, who says he owns the stones, wants to reclaim from the beach.

Max Carling said he has gone through legal procedures to ensure that he owned the stones.

However, Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services said no formal permission was given for yesterday’s works and it had to stop.

Mr Carling said he had informally contacted Traffic and Highway Services on Sunday.

He said originally there was a house at Albecq built with the blue granite, but it was demolished by the Germans at the time of the Occupation and had been bulldozed onto the beach.

Mr Carling wants these blue stones to be used for the purpose they were originally intended for, and has plans to incorporate them in a property at Le Foulon.

He said due to short notice from the contractor he informally got in touch with Traffic and Highway Services through a contact on Sunday, to inform them of his intentions to begin work yesterday morning after the morning rush hour traffic.

He had not had a response before the works were due to take place and said there was ‘ample opportunity’ for authorities to call him.

Two diggers were on the rocks yesterday morning. However, Mr Carling was told to stop.