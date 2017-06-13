Getting a taste for Japanese culture

GUERNSEY now has its own branch of the UK Japan Association – and its members are hoping to hold events promoting Japanese culture.

The branch was set up by Naoko Mauger, who has lived in the island for eight years and has taught Japanese at Accent Language School.

She said she met a lot of people who were interested in Japan and its culture.

‘They always said, “why not do some Japanese culture events?”,’ she said.

She had thought about it, but was unsure how to proceed until she made contact with singer Naomi Suzuki and, through her, the UK Japan Association.

Mrs Mauger met Mrs Suzuki last year and told her she was hoping to hold a small event in the island.

Mrs Suzuki put her in touch with the association.

One event she is hoping to organise is a Japanese film festival and she said she will probably look to do this next year.