Rat poison used at airport could be to blame for dog’s illness

ATTEMPTS to kill off voles at the airport could have been responsible for a dog being poisoned.

States Vet David Chamberlin is investigating after a dog appears to have eaten rat poison while in its owner’s private field and says there was no evidence at this stage it was left there deliberately.

‘One possible cause is that a gull or similar large bird may have picked up the poison from the field at the east end of the airport runway and dropped it on a nearby field,’ he said.

‘The airport has been employing rat poison to deal with increasing numbers of voles, which attract birds. Increasing numbers of birds understandably cause concern for airport management because of the increased risk of a bird-strike for an aeroplane when taking off or landing.’

The vole population expanded following the runway rehabilitation works.

The remaining sachets of poison are being removed.

‘If anyone who lives in the vicinity of the Airport finds a paper sachet labelled “Racumin Paste” and “Bayer” containing a stiff, putty like blue material on their land they should wear gloves to pick it up and put it in a container that is inaccessible to children and animals.’

They should contact Chemical Disposal on 234567 or email hse@gov.gg to arrange to have the rat poison collected.