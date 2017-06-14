‘Best of both worlds’ on IWV

AN OPTION for island-wide voting that offers a ‘best of both worlds’ solution will be recommended to the States later this month.

Chris Green has lodged an amendment, seconded by Deputy Richard Graham, to replace one of the options on the proposed island-wide voting referendum.

The proposals from the States Assembly and Constitution Committee suggest giving islanders five options to choose from, including full island-wide election of 38 candidates once every four years.

The amendment seeks to replace option C, which proposes two electoral districts with voters having nine or 10 votes each election.

While all deputies would serve for four years, there would be elections every two years for half of the Assembly.

‘The problem with option C as it stands is that it does not represent island-wide voting and it doesn’t maintain in any way a parish link,’ said Deputy Green.

If accepted, the amendment would offer the option of having a single island-wide electoral district represented by 10 deputies, plus the seven existing electoral districts represented by 28 deputies.

Each voter would have 10 votes at each election in respect of the one island-wide district and a smaller number of votes, depending on the allocation of deputies, in their own electoral district.

Deputies would serve for four years and elections for all members would take place at the same interval.

Sacc will host a public meeting on voting reform tomorrow at Les Cotils from 7pm.