‘Cheaper flights equals more passengers’ – Chamber chief

BRINGING prices down for Aurigny flights will reflect well on the economy of Guernsey, the president of the Chamber of Commerce has said.

Martyn Dorey’s response came after Policy & Resources released nine recommendations on how the States-owned airline should proceed.

Mark Darby, the CEO of Aurigny, has said that the company would review its pricing structure completely if the committees involved agreed, and that it was open to experimentation.

Mr Dorey said this was an opportunity for Aurigny to become a larger economic enabler for the island.

‘Cheaper flights equals more passengers,’ he said.

‘Just look at Jersey, with Ryanair and easyJet. People say that low price airlines don’t work, but if pricing was inelastic like that, Ryanair simply wouldn’t exist.’

Mr Dorey also argued that people saying lower prices would not make any difference could only say that because the island was currently dealing with figures at such a high point.

‘Prices are at such a high place, that it is not until you bring them much lower that a difference will be made.

‘There should be a focus on getting the prices down – low tickets work as an economic enabler – and it is great that the two reports recognise that.’