Introducing pre-school provision cost £200k

INTRODUCING free pre-school provision cost Education, Sport & Culture approximately £200,000 – which they have said ‘represents excellent value for money’.

The States’ accounts for 2016 said that £250,000 had been spent ‘on preparing for the introduction of pre-school education’.

In a statement breaking down these costs, Education, Sport & Culture said the figure had been misquoted.

The extra opportunities created through universal free pre-school entitlement outweighed the expenditure on setting it up, they said.

‘Actual expenditure on pre-school in 2016 was £196,000 – the £250,000 referenced in the commentary is unfortunately a typographical error,’ the statement read.

‘This amount covers all staff costs for the States Early Years team plus a small amount of professional development and training costs. There has been no expenditure on consultants.

‘The States Early Years team is responsible for the implementation and administration of the new pre-school entitlement, which began in January 2017.

‘The team is also responsible for all standards and regulations which apply to well over 100 providers and settings including pre-schools, day nurseries, childminders and out of school clubs catering for the under-fives.’