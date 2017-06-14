Island’s man in Westminster ‘too old at 62’ for MoJ post

GUERNSEY’S ‘man in Westminster’ has lost his job because he was considered too old at 62.

As the fall-out from the General Election continues, Prime Minister Theresa May’s reshuffle has led to changes at the Ministry of Justice, responsible for the UK’s relationship with the island.

As well as a new Secretary of State, with David Lidington replacing Liz Truss, there have been changes among the supporting team.

Sir Oliver Heald QC MP, who was the minister with responsibility for the Crown Dependencies and had been a key contact over Brexit, has gone.

He said on Twitter: ‘Enjoyed my time as a Justice Minister. Great department, great officials. Sad to leave. Have been asked to make way for a younger person.’

The former Solicitor-General, who held his seat with a majority of 16,800, was replaced by Dominic Raab MP, who is 43. However, there was no word late yesterday whether Mr Raab, the MP for Esher and Walton, would take on the Crown Dependency brief.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, who has responsibility for external relations at Policy & Resources, welcomed news that Mr Lidington has been appointed as Lord Chancellor and the Secretary of State for Justice in the Cabinet reshuffle.

‘As a former Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister for Europe, as well as Leader of the House of Commons, the States of Guernsey has an existing and positive relationship with David Lidington MP.

‘I met him several times during my time as chief minister and I know personally that David has a good understanding of the Crown Dependencies and our constitutional relationship with the UK.'