PUBLISHED: June 15, 2017 7:50 pm LAST UPDATED: June 15, 2017 7:51 pm Condor Liberation sailings cancelled tomorrow

A FAULT with its starboard main engine which could be common to all engines means that all of Condor Liberation's sailings are cancelled tomorrow.

Condor said the fault was discovered during a journey to Guernsey this afternoon and the ship needed to be taken out of service to investigate and rectify the fault.

It has not indicated what alternative arrangements are available to anyone booked on tomorrow's sailings.

Today's sailings were operated at reduced power due to a fault in the port main engine and the ferry arrived in Poole more than an hour late.