Family of poisoned dogs to claim against airport

A CLAIM for compensation – which could total thousands of pounds – is set to be made against Guernsey Airport by a family whose dogs were poisoned and who now have to dump dozens of bales of hay for fear of contamination.

Two dogs belonging to the Breban family were in fields owned by the family near the airport at the weekend when they ate poison that had found its way into the area field.

The poison is believed to have come from the airport’s land, where thousands of sachets were used to kill voles that had infested the area following the work on the airport runway.

One of the two dogs was made to vomit up the poison before it could have a serious effect, but the other, 10-month-old labrador Maisie, had to receive treatment and came close to dying.

Richard Breban, who owns the fields where the poison was found, said he has had no choice but to dump all the hay that has already been baled, and to get the remainder baled without drying out and dumped as well.

‘We’re not saying there are going to be hundreds of these sachets [of poison] about, but there are going to be others,’ he said.