Island Games team send-off

ISLAND GAMES competitors had their official send-off last night, as all of those travelling to Gotland next week gathered at Beau Sejour in their white and green tracksuits.

The team had their official photo taken and speeches were given by the Bailiff – who will be accompanying the team to Gotland, Guernsey Island Games Association chairman Brian Allen and sponsor Generali Worldwide’s Ian Robinson.

Sir Richard was also presented with his own team uniform.

He said the games would be a marked occasion in the lives of everyone attending.

‘You will all make new friendships with other islanders, and, above all, have the fantastic opportunity to perform to your very best against competition you wouldn’t usually face,’ he said.

‘I hope you all take pride in the kit you are wearing, and do your best for the island.

‘And I am delighted to be able to share in the buzz of excitement.’