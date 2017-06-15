No Sark Folk Festival next year

SARK Folk Festival will not return next year in 2018, as the organisers are taking a break.

The announcement was made last night on the festival’s Facebook page, stating that the break was ‘for the good of the festival and for the individuals who work so hard to make it happen’.

The annual festival has taken place since 2010 and runs for three days this year from 30 June.

‘A lot has happened over the last eight years, and the committee feels that now is a good time to have a break and take stock of what we have, said the group, adding that it plans for the festival to return in 2019, but said they will not be confirming this until the summer of 2018.

‘While we understand that this will disappoint a large number of people, we want to communicate with as many of you as possible here rather than hearing of this announcement through the grapevine,’ the committee wrote on their Facebook page.

‘SFF has been hugely successful since the first festival in 2010. It has been run, right from the start, by a very committed group of volunteers who have given a huge amount of time to make the not-for-profit festival happen.

‘For a number of reasons, the committee have decided it is time to have a break year – for the good of the festival and for the individuals who work so hard to make it happen. A lot has happened over the last eight years, and the committee feels that now is a good time to have a break and take stock of what we have. Additionally, the personal circumstances of the committee members are also understandably very different now to what they were back in 2010.’

