Pride of Guernsey: Jean-Paul Segers - ‘a deserving hero’

A DEDICATED vet who not only shows compassion to the animals he treats but also their owners has been nominated for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award.

Jean-Paul Segers has been a veterinary surgeon at Northside Vet Centre for the past 22 years.

He was nominated by Kelly Ogier, who described him as a real-life angel.

‘He is a reassuring person and yet, despite the enormous responsibility of his job, he always has a smile on his face.

‘This year in particular when one of our animals was not well he proved to be our angel. To all who know him, he is simply the best.’

This year, Mr Segers also took on the Dancefloor Challenge, which he signed up to having never danced before, and he even won the first night.

‘A true legend – and that’s what he is,’ Ms Ogier said.

‘A special mention must also go to the girls at Northside Vet Centre as well – they are amazing.

‘Jean Paul deserves to win this award as an angel to all animals in Guernsey. He has done his job for a very long time now and deserves to be recognised for this award.

‘A deserving hero.’