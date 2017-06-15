Pride of Guernsey: Mo Ismail - 'She is incredibly kind and warm-hearted'

BEING incredibly kind, warm-heated and lovely with the children she treats is one reason that lead orthoptist at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital Mo Ismail has been nominated for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award.

Mrs Ismail, nee McIndoe, is well known throughout the community because she sees the island’s children at their pre-school checks, while also looking after the youngsters and adults who have continued eye problems.

Her nominator, Ann Jehan, said Mrs Ismail remains by her patients’ sides during what can sometimes be difficult journeys.

‘She is incredibly kind and warm-hearted, absolutely lovely with children, and so reassuring to parents.’

On top of this role, Mrs Ismail also started the charity Food from Friends in 2013.

It supplies cakes, breads and other homemade goodies to supplement the food at Les Bourgs Hospice.

She read about a similar scheme in New Zealand that brought some comfort into people’s lives at the hardest time and single-handedly got the initiative off the ground locally.

The mother of three now coordinates herself and a whole raft of volunteers to deliver weekly to the hospice.

In addition Mrs Ismail volunteers when she has free time at Forest School, reading with children, supplying cakes and helping at the fetes.