Pride of Guernsey: Oncology nurses - ‘a truly great team'

GUERNSEY’S oncology nurses have created an ‘extraordinary ambience’ for islanders suffering with cancer and their carers, according to one islander.

The team of six, made up of Lucy Coggon, Jacqueline Domaille, Sue Freestone, Charlotte Gleeson, Jane Killick and Helen Robinson, has been nominated for the Angel of the Year Award, sponsored by Ravenscroft.

Nominator Rodney Benjamin said with so many people in Guernsey affected by cancer, Bulstrode House had an incredible atmosphere of normality and calm.

He said it was so helpful to patients and carers.

‘So often, the team go the extra mile to help, inform and reassure patients – absolutely nothing is too much trouble for them.

‘Furthermore, their knowledge base and training means that Guernsey is really fortunate to have such a high standard of care.’

On a more personal note, Mr Benjamin said he had been under the care of Bulstrode House for more than 13 years.

‘I owe a substantial part of my survival and periodic good health to the unswerving and dedicated efforts of Guernsey’s oncology nurses.

‘A truly great team.’