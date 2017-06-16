Children learn how to stay safe through annual challenge

HUNDREDS of schoolchildren have been challenged and taught vital emergency skills at this year’s Safety Calling Challenge.

Nearly 640 Year 6s have been taking part in the activities, organised by the Guernsey Child Accident Prevention Group, over the last eight days.

Working in small groups, they got involved in seven different accident prevention scenarios with the aim of learning about safety by participating in practical and realistic activities. They also learned about internet safety.

Group chairwoman, and health promotion manager, Yvonne Le Page said about 2,000 children visit the Emergency Department each year, but many of the visits could have been prevented through proper education.

‘The Safety Calling Challenge enables children to learn about keeping safe and how to put their knowledge into practice,’ she said.

‘It will also help children to act in helpful and responsible ways if they see someone else in difficulty.

‘The activities are fun as well as being an opportunity for children to learn vital messages about accident prevention.’