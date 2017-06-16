facebook icon twitter icon
'Condor Liberation now sailing'

CONDOR Ferries has announced in the last few minutes that Condor Liberation will be sailing today after all.

All services were cancelled yesterday evening due to engine problems.

Details of sailing times will be announced soon.

More to follow

UPDATE 8.15AM

Liberation will leave Poole at 10am and sail directly to Jersey.

It will sail from Jersey to Guernsey at 2.45pm putting it back on schedule.

