'Condor Liberation now sailing'
CONDOR Ferries has announced in the last few minutes that Condor Liberation will be sailing today after all.
All services were cancelled yesterday evening due to engine problems.
Details of sailing times will be announced soon.
More to follow
UPDATE 8.15AM
Liberation will leave Poole at 10am and sail directly to Jersey.
It will sail from Jersey to Guernsey at 2.45pm putting it back on schedule.
Comments for: "'Condor Liberation now sailing'"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.