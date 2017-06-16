Flags at half mast for London tower fire victims

THE Bailiff has directed that Guernsey flags on all States buildings should be flown at half-mast for today only as a mark of respect for those killed in the Grenfell tower block fire in London.

A statement from the Bailiff's office said that buildings with two flag poles should also lower the Union Flag to half-mast.

Tomorrow is the Queen's official birthday, and the Bailiff has pointed out that the Union Flag should be flown at full mast for that occasion.

'Other organisations are invited to fly flags accordingly if they so desire,' said the statement.