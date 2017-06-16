More than 1,800 watch Sacc meeting live stream

MORE than 1,800 people have viewed the Facebook Live stream of a public meeting called by the States’ Assembly & Constitution Committee to explain its proposals for a referendum on Guernsey’s voting system which took place last night.

The meeting, which took place at Les Cotils, was able to be viewed on the States of Guernsey Facebook page.

Committee president Matt Fallaize led the meeting and, after explaining its proposals, questions could be asked from the floor, as well as by those who were watching online.

The committee is recommending that the electorate should be asked to decide between five options. These include full island-wide election of 38 candidates once every four years.

The States will debate the proposals on Wednesday’s meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Fallaize said he thought it had gone well.

He said he hoped other events like this could be streamed in the future.

He said it could have meant that those who either did not want to come along, were unable to, or were off-island could watch it, or watch it at another time.

‘It was certainly worth it,’ he said.