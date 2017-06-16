Two homes flooded by water main burst

TWO properties were flooded after a water main burst near the junction of Tertre Lane and Route des Coutures, Vale, yesterday morning.

The burst also led to the discovery of a gas leak in a main nearby, according to Guernsey Water.

Water was cut off to four homes, but a Guernsey Water spokesman said all were expected to be reconnected by the end of the day.

‘The damage to the water supply main was caused by a burst of the adjacent raw water main, which transfers untreated water from storage reservoirs to the Juas and Longue Hougue water treatment works,’ said the spokesman.

‘That is thought to have been caused from the pressure testing currently being carried out on that main.’

Home owner Kay Yeates was at work when she received a call from one of her daughters, who was at home revising for A-levels.

‘She said she’d heard a loud bang and the dog started barking,’ said Mrs Yeates, who immediately took her daughters to friends nearby.

She said she was concerned about any effect on the gas main, although she had had the property disconnected from gas some time ago.